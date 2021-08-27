Woman hospitalized after vehicle hit while crossing intersection in Kosciusko Co.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in the hospital after her vehicle was hit while crossing an intersection north of Warsaw Friday evening.

Photo courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department

Just before 5:45 p.m., emergency crews were sent to S.R. 15 and C.R. 900 N, nine miles north of Warsaw, on reports of a crash.

Responding Kosciusko County deputies report that Patsy Kline, 71, of Etna Green stopped her 2015 Honda Pilot on C.R. 900 N at the intersection and began driving through when she was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax traveling north on S.R. 15. The Chevrolet was driven by Sandra Calderon, 24, of Warsaw. After the initial hit, the Honda left the roadway and hit a fence.

Kline had to be extracted from her vehicle, the department said. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Calderon and three children in the vehicle were treated and released at the scene.