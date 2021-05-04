Woman hospitalized after turning left into path of another vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 58-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in fair condition Tuesday morning after pulling in front of a vehicle while making a left turn.

At approximately 7:53 a.m., troopers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of C.R. 72 and Tonkel Road on reports of a crash.

Responding troopers report that a BMW X3, driven by Rebecca Minster, 58, of Auburn, was traveling westbound on C.R. 72 and preparing to turn let onto Tonkel Road when the vehicle pulled in front of a northbound Honda CRV and was hit. The Honda was driven by Pedro Rios, 22, of Fort Wayne.

A witness told troopers that it didn’t appear that Minster’s vehicle stopped for the stop sign at the intersection, the press release said.

Troopers report that airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Minster was transported to an area hospital in fair condition with head, neck and chest pain, the press release said.

Rios reports having knee pain, the press release said.

The department was assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS, Jackson Township Fire Department, Brent’s Auto and Jeff’s Auto.