Woman hospitalized after rear ending vehicle that fails to stop at stop sign due to ‘bad brakes’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in the hospital after rear ending a vehicle when the driver fails to stop at a stop sign due to “bad brakes” and turns in front of her.

At approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of C.R. 17 and U.S. 6 on reports of a crash.

Responding troopers report that a Chevy Silverado, driven by Timoth Schieber, 43, of Pleasant Lake, was traveling northbound on C.R. 17 crossing U.S. 6 when a westbound Saturn Aurora rear ended the truck. The Saturn was driven by Angel Loy, 39, of Grabill.

Schieber told troopers that his brakes were bad and could not stop in time for the stop sign. He said he was already too far into the intersection and decided to go.

Loy said she rear ended the truck after it pulled in front of her. The airbags in her vehicle deployed during the crash.

Troopers report that Loy was transported to an area hospital in fair condition after experiencing head, neck and knee pain.

The department was assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS, Corunna Fire Department, Brent’s Auto and Riverside Towing.