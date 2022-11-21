WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening.

The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State Route 575 near County Road G in Center Township in Williams County according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving south when she drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene and no other people were in the car.

The woman’s identity will be released once next of kin are notified.