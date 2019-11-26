Woman hit while entering Kroger left with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in a Kroger parking lot.

Monday evening just after 6:00, police were called to the Kroger at 6310 East State Blvd. to a report of a crash with injuries. Officers determined the crash was between an SUV and a woman pedestrian.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition but was downgraded to life-threatening by a physician when she arrived. The driver of the SUV was not hurt and was being interviewed by investigators.

The initial investigation indicates the SUV was headed eastbound in front of the entrance to the store when the pedestrian, who was walking into the store, crossed in front of the SUV and was struck. Investigators say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.