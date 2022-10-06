FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 2011, Sally Segerson has been running Street Reach for the Homeless.

The self-run program gives out food and much-needed clothing to the local homeless population, a task with growing importance as winter draws near.

“I keep watching the ten-day forecast to see when we get the first week of nighttime temperatures in the 30s,” Segerson said. “It puts those people who are living in the elements under strain for warmth.”

She said that Sunday morning was the first day she handed out coats.

After handing out 28 coats in Freimann Square Sunday, she handed out a total of 55 coats by Thursday morning.