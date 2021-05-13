Woman falls asleep while driving, vehicle becomes airborne and crashes into embankment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman fell asleep while driving causing her vehicle to leave the road way, become airborne and crash into an embankment Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., crews from the Butler Fire Department report finding a vehicle on the north side of S.R. 8 in an embankment.

Crews determined that the vehicle was traveling westbound in the 6300 block of S.R. 8 when the driver fell asleep and drove into a field on the north side of the road, the press release said. The vehicle then became airborne as it traveled from the east side of the embankment to the west side.

The driver was identified as Kjia Woodcox, 31, of Butler. She reported having chest, stomach and wrist pain with a minor hand laceration. It is unknown if she went to the hospital.

The vehicle sustained front end damage as it crashed into the embankment, crews report. The vehicle’s airbags deployed.