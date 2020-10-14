Woman dies following explosion that levels home, damage to surrounding property

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Montezuma Fire Department is investigating a house explosion that had occurred Sunday evening.

Fire Chief Lee Braun reports that the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:54 p.m. Sunday for a possible house explosion with multiple injuries at 3741 County Road 716-A. The Montezuma Fire Department and several other fire departments were also dispatched to the location.

When authorities arrived, they report finding the house leveled with debris scattered in all directions. A number of fires were found at the scene, however, responding crews were able to put out the fires. Several neighboring homes and outbuildings sustained significant damage from the explosion as well.

Chief Braun reports that home had two occupants: Edward McClurg, 73, and Rosella “Rosie” McClurg, 72. Edward was not home at the time of the explosion, but his wife Rosella “Rosie” McClurg, 72, was home. And she was initially unable to be located by authorities.

An extensive search was conducted by numerous fire departments in an attempt to locate Rosie, the report said. At approximately 9:41 p.m., Rosie was found dead in the basement of the home under the debris. The Mercer County Coroner, Dr. Timothy Heinrichs was contacted.

Authorities report that there were a number of neighbors out on the patio at the time of the explosion. One person was hit by flying debris which caused minor injuries. Another suffered minor injuries due to the size of the explosion. Both were treated at local hospitals for their injuries and later released.

Chief Braun said that the preliminary investigation found that the explosion was caused by a potential propane gas leak. The location of the leak and cause of the ignition are still under investigation.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to assist with the investigation into this incident., the report said.