ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Paulding, Ohio woman died after she crashed her SUV in Adams County Monday morning.

Judith Myers was heading west on US 224 at around 8:17 a.m. when she ran off the highway and into a ditch according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Emergency crews were sent to the scene near the intersection with CR 600 E. After arriving they extricated Myers from the SUV and she was flown to an area hospital in critical condition. She later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

It’s not known what caused Myers to drive off the road and the Decatur Police Department is working on a crash reconstruction to try and find the answer.