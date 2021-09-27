Woman dies after being ejected from rollover crash in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A woman has died after being ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash in Paulding County on Sunday night.

Around 6:40 p.m., Patricia Billingsly, 48, of Columbia, Tennessee was driving on S.R. 613 near Township Road 159 when her van went off the left side of the roadway. Billingsly swerved and lost control, eventually striking a farm access drive and causing the vehicle to overturn.

Billingsly was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by police.

S.R. 613 was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash so police could investigate and clean the scene up.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Coroner, Oakwood volunteer fire and EMS and Gideon’s Towing Service.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to not drive distracted and to always buckle up.