Woman dies 35 years after crash with train

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman paralyzed in a crash with a train in 1984 has died of a related infection more than 35 years later, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has said.

Lisa J. Schorey was involved in a crash with a train in Yoder around 9:15 a.m. on July 6, 1984. She was paralyzed.

In November of this year, then, Schorey died. She was 57.

The coroner’s office said in a news release Monday that Schorey died of Sepsis due to Quadriplegia due to Train vs Motor Vehicle Crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner’s office said it took the case because “the injuries received in the crash played a part in the death of the Lisa J. Schorey.”