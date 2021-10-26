Woman dead, man hospitalized after car hits tree on curve near Lima

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a car ran off the road on a curve and hit a tree Tuesday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., emergency crews were sent to Koop Road, west of Eastown Road, on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Responding crews report that a 2012 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Marva I. Ackles, 47, of Lima, was traveling westbound on Koop Road and failed to navigate a curve. The car then went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Ackles sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner before her body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger, Clarence L. Powell III, 42, of Lima, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Neither of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

Before to the crash, the Lima Police Department had attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the Lincoln. The car did not stop which led to a short pursuit before it was called off. The patrol said the car was not being actively pursued at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.