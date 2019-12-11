Woman dead in stabbing at Villages of Hanna

FWPD investigated a fatal stabbing at the Villages of Hanna early Wednesday.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a fatal stabbing early Wednesday.

Police responded on report of a problem unknown just after 3:00 a.m. to the 1300 block of Greene Street.

Officers entered an apartment at Villages of Hanna to find a woman had been stabbed. Medics arrived and pronounced her dead.

FWPD have not, at this time, released any information about a possible suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

