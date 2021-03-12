Woman dead after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Elwood woman is dead after her vehicle crashes into a tree and catches fire Friday morning.

At approximately 9:08 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on SR 37 south of SR 26.

The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez revealed that Nancy Fuller, 57, Elwood was driving northbound on SR 37 south of SR 26. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and hit a tree, the press release said.

After the crash impact, the vehicle caught on fire and Fuller was not able to escape the vehicle. Troopers report that the fire had to be extinguished by Fairmont firefighters.

Fuller was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the woman have not been released.

Perez was assisted at the crash scene by Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the Fairmont Fire Department, and the Grant County Coroner’s Office.