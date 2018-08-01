Death of woman found in Waynedale home ruled a homicide

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police were called to the 6500 block of Old Trail Road to a reported shooting.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The woman who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside her Waynedale home early Tuesday morning has been identified and her death has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Allen County Coroner's Office, Kiara Danielle Murphy, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers were called to her home in the 6500 block of Old Trail Road just before 5 a.m. Police said dispatchers were not given a lot of information on the initial call.

When they arrived, police found Murphy with a gunshot wound inside the house. Paramedics started to treat her at the scene and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition. But, a short time later, she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

At the time, detectives said they had little information on what may have led to the shooting and police searched the area for witnesses and evidence and it's not clear who called 911.

Murphy's death remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and the Allen County Coroner's Office.