FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead after someone opened her apartment door and began firing shots Saturday night.

It happened just after 11 P.M. in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found the woman inside her apartment with gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced dead by doctors.

The Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating this shooting. Police say that the victim was inside her apartment when the suspect opened the rear door and began shooting inside. Officers are speaking to neighbors and interviewing the witnesses that were also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later date. Police ask anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 260-436-7867.