Woman dead after an argument on South Lafayette Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One woman is dead after reports of an argument Friday Night.

At 9 p.m. Friday, The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a house on the 2300 block of South Lafayette Street on reports of a woman dead after an argument.

After arriving on the scene, Officers found a woman victim inside a house with life threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were at the scene investigating.

The woman’s identity and cause of manner of death have not been released. This incident is still under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.