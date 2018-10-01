Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters work a house fire along Harrison Street on Sept. 12, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A woman who a witness said was set on fire by her husband last month has died, and a murder charge has been filed against the man.

Lizzie Lee Caldwell, 68, died of Respiratory and Renal Failure due to Thermal Burns, an autopsy showed. The Allen County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

Fire crews were called to Caldwell's home at 5613 Harrison Street, near West Paulding Road and Bishop Luers High School, around 8:45 a.m. Sept. 12. There, the home was found ablaze.

Caldwell was taken from the scene with severe burns. She was listed in extremely critical condition at a local burn unit.

A witness who said she called 911 said Caldwell and her husband came to her door and yelled for her to call 911. The witness said the victim smelled of gasoline and was completely naked, with burns on her chest, shoulders and back.

The witness told WANE 15 that the man told her he poured gasoline on his wife and started the house fire.

That man - Eddie Lee Caldwell - was arrested at the scene. Caldwell had initially faced charges of Burglary, Arson, Aggravated Battery and Invasion of Privacy related to the incident.

On Monday, though, in the wake of Lizzie Caldwell's death, Allen County prosecutors filed an additional charge - murder.

Eddie Caldwell is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.