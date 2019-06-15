Woman arrested after inappropriate relationship with foreign exchange student

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a foreign exchange student she was hosting.

According to Warsaw Police Department, they were notified about the relationship between the 17-year-old boy from Denmark and a member of the host family on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the home where the student was preparing to leave to return to his home in Denmark. Police then transported the teen and the woman, 30-year-old Stephanie Emrie, to the police department for interviews.

Emrie was considered the student’s “custodian” who lived with the boy and was responsible for his welfare while in the foreign exchange program.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Emrie and the student had sex multiple times in a short period of time. She was then arrested for Child Seduction and Possession of Child Pornography.

The teen was later returned to his parents, who were awaiting his arrival in Chicago, to fly back to Denmark.