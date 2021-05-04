Woman airlifted to Fort Wayne after semi collides with pickup in Steuben County

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) An Angola woman was taken by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital after the pickup she was riding in was struck by a semi Tuesday morning in Steuben County.

The crash took place just after 9 a.m. according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators determined that the pickup, driven by Raymond J. Parks, 26, of Kendallville, was headed north on CR 600 West. Parks failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 20 and was hit by a westbound semi. The impact caused the pickup to roll over.

Marion M. Pocock, 53, was a passenger in the pickup and emergency crews had to extricate her from the pickup. She suffered multiple injuries and she was not wearing a seat belt. Parks and the driver of the semi were not hurt.

Assisting at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Angola Police Department, Angola Fire Rescue, Fremont Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS, Samaritan Helicopter and Steuben County Communications.