Woman airlifted after I-69 truck, semi crash

A crash involving a semi and a pickup truck closed Interstate 69 for nearly three hours in DeKalb County Tuesday.

Just before 5:00 p.m., police and medics were called to the scene on I-69 near mile marker 337, between the Waterloo and Ashley exits.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck driven by 48-year-old James McLintock of Manistee, Michigan was going north on I-69 when it stopped for a line of cars.

A pickup truck, driven by 38-year-old Eugena Watson of Hudson, Indiana, was traveling behind the semi and crashed into the back of the trailer.

Watson was trapped inside the pickup and had to be extracted by firefighters. Once she was free, she was airlifted to the hospital. She was last listed in fair condition.

All northbound lanes on I-69 from the Waterloo exit to mile marker 337 were closed until around 7:45 p.m.