Woman, 95, dies of pneumonia after T-bone crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An elderly woman hospitalized after a crash late last month has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday that 95-year-old Ida B. Schmidtke of Fort Wayne died after a Nov. 27 crash in the 6000 block of Stellhorn Road, near Maplecrest Road.

The coroner’s office said Schmidtke was hospitalized after the T-bone crash. She remained at the hospital until her death.

Schmidtke died of pneumonia and respiratory failure due to blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, the coroner’s office reported. Her death was ruled accidental.

