Woman, 88, dies day after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An elderly woman hospitalized after a crash last week has died.

It was around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when police and medics were called to the intersection of Coldwater and Dupont roads on a report of a crash with injuries.

A passenger in one of the vehicles – 88-year-old Shirley Evans – was taken to a local hospital. She died Friday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office said Evans died of blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and her death was ruled accidental.

Evans was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other information about the crash was released.