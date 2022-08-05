NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — An Ohio woman was killed in a crash just outside New Haven last week.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Mary Helen Richards, 88, of Bellevue, Ohio, died in a crash with a semi at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Franke Road, a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange, around noon July 29.

Richards was a passenger in a vehicle that turned into the path of a semi. She was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy found Richards died of blunt force injuries of the head, neck and chest, and her death was ruled accidental.

No other information about the crash has been released.