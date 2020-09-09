Woman, 71, breaks multiple bones in high-speed rear-end crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Kendallville woman was airlifted and two others were hospitalized after a LaGrange County crash.

The crash happened just before noon Sept. 1 at the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 300 South, between Brushy Prairie and South Milford.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, Grace Christlieb, 71, of Kendallville was headed northbound on S.R. 3 in a Ford Escape when she came up on a GMC Yukon driven by 49-year-old Bradley Moore of Wolcottville that was slow to turn onto 300 South. The Ford rear-ended the GMC at a high rate of speed, the report said.

Christlieb suffered a broken left and right femur, a broken sternum and broken ribs, and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Moore and a passenger were both hospitalized with neck and back pains, the report said.