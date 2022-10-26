FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Seven Oaks subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

No other information was released by police at the time.

On Wednesday then, the coroner’s office identified the victim as Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne.

An autopsy found Kincaid died of a gunshot to the chest, the coroner’s office said. The manner of her death, though, is still pending further investigation, the coroner’s office added.

The case is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.