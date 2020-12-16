Woman, 26, found unresponsive after house fire ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman found after a house fire Monday has been identified.

The incident happened at a home in the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road. A family friend broke into the home to check on the homeowner and found a fire had happened but was already out.

Kaitlin Ann Curran, 26, was found unresponsive inside.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified her Wednesday.

The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of Curran’s death is still pending, as the investigation into the incident continues.