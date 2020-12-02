Woman, 21, dies after 2-vehicle crash north of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman involved in a traffic crash just north of Fort Wayne Sunday has died.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Coldwater Road and Edenbridge Boulevard, at the entrance to the Fox Hollow subdivision just north of Union Chapel Road.

One of the drivers – 21-year-old Corinne N. Sauer of Fort Wayne – was found trapped in her vehicle. She was pulled out and taken to a local hospital, where she died a short time later, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released information about the crash.