Woman, 21, dies after 2-vehicle crash north of Fort Wayne

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman involved in a traffic crash just north of Fort Wayne Sunday has died.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Coldwater Road and Edenbridge Boulevard, at the entrance to the Fox Hollow subdivision just north of Union Chapel Road.

One of the drivers – 21-year-old Corinne N. Sauer of Fort Wayne – was found trapped in her vehicle. She was pulled out and taken to a local hospital, where she died a short time later, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released information about the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss