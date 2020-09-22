Woman, 19, dies after car runs stop sign, hits dump truck

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A teenager hurt in a crash with a dump truck outside New Haven on Friday has died.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dawkins and Ryan roads, just east of New Haven.

According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a dump truck and a passenger car collided after the southbound car ran a stop sign and drove into the eastbound dump truck’s path.

The dump truck struck the vehicle on its passenger side.

The passenger – 19-year-old Chloe L. Pratt – was pulled from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She died Sunday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said.

An autopsy found her cause of death was blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and her death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the dump truck suffered serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.