WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The town of Wolcottville’s water supply was depleted Wednesday after a contractor hit a water main.

A town official said a 12-inch water main was struck Wednesday. As a result, most of the water from the town’s water toward drained out.

The town said on its Facebook page that “the town has no water until further notice.”

A crew was working to repair the water main. After repairs are made, the town should have water within a few hours.

A boil water advisory was expected to be implemented, however.