WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The town of Wolcottville’s water supply was depleted Wednesday after a contractor hit a water main.
A town official said a 12-inch water main was struck Wednesday. As a result, most of the water from the town’s water toward drained out.
The town said on its Facebook page that “the town has no water until further notice.”
A crew was working to repair the water main. After repairs are made, the town should have water within a few hours.
A boil water advisory was expected to be implemented, however.