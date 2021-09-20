Wolcottville Police Department loses K9 officer

Photo courtesy of the Wolcottville Facebook Page

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Wolcottville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, K9 Officer Titan.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Titan worked for the down with former Marshal Ryan Kauffman and most recently with Marshal Nate Sprunger. He eventually retired and enjoyed life with the Sprunger family.

“We want to thank Titan for his service and for protecting his partner and the community. It was truly an honor having you as our Wolcottville K9 all those years!” the department said.