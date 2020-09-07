Wolcottville man dies in motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 42 year-old Wolcottville man died in a single vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post responded to a report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of South West Fox Lake Road, west of Angola.

Responding troopers located a Harley Davidson motorcycle off the road the had crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, James C. “Curtis” Dameron, 42, of Wolcottville suffered fatal injuries, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating troopers report that prior to the crash, Dameron was traveling south on South West Fox Lake Road east of South Menges Road. The motorcycle didn’t turn with the road and went down on its side, sliding off the road. Dameron crashed into a guide wire prior to the motorcycle impacting a utility pole, according to the report.

Dameron was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Excessive speed was not believed to be a factor, however alcohol use was suspected. Toxicology results are pending with the Steuben County Coroner’s office.

Dameron served as a reserve officer with the Wolcottville Town Marshall’s Office since 2012, but had been on an administrative leave status since July of this year, the report said.

The crash incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers were assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola Police Department, Angola Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County Coroner’s Office and Bill’s Towing service.