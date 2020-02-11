WNBA star Catchings joins high school athletes honored for leadership

Tamika Catchings speaks at the ASH Center for the Beyond the Game Leadership Luncheon Tuesday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tuesday, 72 student athletes from northeast Indiana were honored for their leadership on and off the field.

In total, 18 schools from the area were represented with two male and two female student athletes. As a part of the luncheon, Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings spoke to the students about dreaming big.

“While it might have seemed a little bit out of reach for a little girl going to the NBA, it still got achieved by going to the WNBA,” Catchings said. “Really, even at this age as juniors in high school, they need to dream, they need to have goals, they need to those opportunities.”

The luncheon was sponsored by OPS and hosted by World Baseball Academy