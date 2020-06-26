WMEE taking morning show in ‘new direction,’ new team planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The popular WMEE Morning Show with Andy and Nichole on 97.3 FM has come to an end.

On Friday, co-host Nichole Roberts announced she was leaving the show to stay home with her children full-time. Roberts said Friday was her last day at WMEE after nearly 11 years, including nine on the station’s morning show.

With the departure of Roberts, management at ownership group Federated Media decided to go in a new direction with a new morning team – without co-host Andy Beckman.

“Nichole made the decision to leave radio to stay home with her kids,” said Federated Media Operations Manager Jimmy Knight. “With her departure we will be going in a new direction in morning drive with a new team. Once that time comes it will be a live & local show.”

No other details were released. The 5-10 a.m. time slot now shows “Today’s Best Variety” on the WMEE website.