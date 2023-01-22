HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade hosted the Inaugural Indiana Women`s State Pinball Championship Sunday afternoon.

Competitors from across the area came to participate in the championship, including seven competitors from Fort Wayne.

Seed Name Resides 1 Molly Oury Stroh, IN 2 Kristen Gregory Chicago, IL 3 Deb Dull Fort Wayne, IN 4 Carlee Dorman Fort Wayne, IN 5 Rachel Engels Fort Wayne, IN 6 Sydney Wamsley Colombus, OH 7 Rose Quinn Bluffton, OH 8 Natalie Nonos East Chicago, IN 9 Sydnee Deventer Fort Wayne, IN 10 Aja Hurst Fort Wayne, IN 11 Shannon Egnor Kendallville, IN 12 Kristen Farnham Columbia City, IN 13 Trisha Burgess Fort Wayne, IN 14 Xan Sprouse Colombus, OH 15 Shannon Smith La Porte, IN 16 Autumn Albertson Fort Wayne, IN

In addition to this championship, Indiana Women’s IFPA representative Trisha Burgess announced that a new tournament will be held at Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade. It will be coined the Women of Wizard World (WOW) Tournament Series which is described as “an annual three-day women’s only pinball competition” scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 24 – Aug. 28, according to Burgess.