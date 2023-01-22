HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade hosted the Inaugural Indiana Women`s State Pinball Championship Sunday afternoon.

Competitors from across the area came to participate in the championship, including seven competitors from Fort Wayne.

SeedNameResides
1Molly OuryStroh, IN
2Kristen GregoryChicago, IL
3Deb DullFort Wayne, IN
4Carlee DormanFort Wayne, IN
5Rachel EngelsFort Wayne, IN
6Sydney WamsleyColombus, OH
7Rose QuinnBluffton, OH
8Natalie NonosEast Chicago, IN
9Sydnee DeventerFort Wayne, IN
10Aja HurstFort Wayne, IN
11Shannon EgnorKendallville, IN
12Kristen FarnhamColumbia City, IN
13Trisha BurgessFort Wayne, IN
14Xan SprouseColombus, OH
15Shannon SmithLa Porte, IN
16Autumn AlbertsonFort Wayne, IN

In addition to this championship, Indiana Women’s IFPA representative Trisha Burgess announced that a new tournament will be held at Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade. It will be coined the Women of Wizard World (WOW) Tournament Series which is described as “an annual three-day women’s only pinball competition” scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 24 – Aug. 28, according to Burgess.