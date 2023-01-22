HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade hosted the Inaugural Indiana Women`s State Pinball Championship Sunday afternoon.
Competitors from across the area came to participate in the championship, including seven competitors from Fort Wayne.
|Seed
|Name
|Resides
|1
|Molly Oury
|Stroh, IN
|2
|Kristen Gregory
|Chicago, IL
|3
|Deb Dull
|Fort Wayne, IN
|4
|Carlee Dorman
|Fort Wayne, IN
|5
|Rachel Engels
|Fort Wayne, IN
|6
|Sydney Wamsley
|Colombus, OH
|7
|Rose Quinn
|Bluffton, OH
|8
|Natalie Nonos
|East Chicago, IN
|9
|Sydnee Deventer
|Fort Wayne, IN
|10
|Aja Hurst
|Fort Wayne, IN
|11
|Shannon Egnor
|Kendallville, IN
|12
|Kristen Farnham
|Columbia City, IN
|13
|Trisha Burgess
|Fort Wayne, IN
|14
|Xan Sprouse
|Colombus, OH
|15
|Shannon Smith
|La Porte, IN
|16
|Autumn Albertson
|Fort Wayne, IN
In addition to this championship, Indiana Women’s IFPA representative Trisha Burgess announced that a new tournament will be held at Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade. It will be coined the Women of Wizard World (WOW) Tournament Series which is described as “an annual three-day women’s only pinball competition” scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 24 – Aug. 28, according to Burgess.