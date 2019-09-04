Wizard fans rejoice, Vera Bradley Harry Potter collection coming soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley, Inc. has announced the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world, to create an exclusive Vera Bradley + Harry Potter collection which will debut in 2020.

Vera Bradley’s design team will collaborate with WBCP to create a Vera Bradley + Harry Potter back-to-campus and dorm line featuring bags, accessories, stationery, drinkware, tech products, bath, and bedding, which will launch in June 2020. A Vera Bradley + Harry Potter “cozy” capsule featuring a fleece robe, slippers, and a sheared throw blanket will launch in November 2020, just in time for holiday gifting.

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a magical, fun collection that will appeal to all generations. We know that many of our Vera Bradley fans are also Wizarding World devotees who will love these amazing products! Additionally, we appreciate and support the messages of diversity, acceptance, hope, and equality that are woven throughout the Books and wider Wizarding World, as these closely align with Vera Bradley’s values.”

The Harry Potter collection designs have yet to be released.

The Vera Bradley + Harry Potter products will be available in Vera Bradley Full Line stores, on verabradley.com, and in select retailers beginning in June 2020.