With sales booming, Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale returns after pandemic hiatus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A winter tradition makes a return to the Memorial Coliseum after a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale will be held February 10 to 13.

It’s the 41st year for the popular event. The pandemic has resulted in a sales boom for boat companies. The National Marine Manufacturers Association reports that 2020 was a record year for boat sales and in 2021, boat sales again surpassed 300,000 units. Sales were hampered a bit in 2021 because of supply chain issues that have affected other industries.

The boat show will include 60 exhibitors including 20 marine dealers from Indiana and Michigan. Visitors can check out pontoons, deck boats, speed boats, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers and other boat related products.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will also conduct a water and boating safety class on Saturday February 12.

Admission to the show is $10 for adults. Children under 12 will get in for free.

More information and money saving coups can be found at the Boat Show & Sale website.