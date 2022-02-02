With movies and hot cocoa, Fort Wayne residents hunkering down as snow falls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents are hunkering down, making sure they are prepared for the blast of snow coming through Allen County.

The county expects to see up to 10 inches of snow today and another six inches Thursday with wind gusts up to 35 miles an hour, according to WANE 5 meteorologists Nicholas Ferreri, Greg Shoup, Adam Solarczyk and Nathan Gidley.

Joseph Bonner, Jr.

Joseph Bonner, Jr. shopped at Kroger at Southgate Plaza Thursday, making sure to have some snow melt on hand. The hospital worker said he was worried about the snow, particularly about driving and staying safe.

However, Bonner said he was looking forward to spending the day at home with his family, now that he had everything he needed.

“We’ll be playing games, watching movies. I’ll be spending time with my son playing on the video games with him, just spending quality time, playing cards, watching movies, just laying back and just enjoying my family,” Bonner said.

Tamara Fortriede had to go to work for a couple of hours Thursday morning, but with the snow predictions, she planned on spending most of the day at home. With another cleaning job in Ashley, she felt apprehensive about trying to get to the small town about 20 miles north of Fort Wayne.

Tamara Fortriede

I am concerned about it. Right now, I have enough at home (that) it will last me for a few days.

“They don’t want us to be traveling in the snow, in this weather because, you know, for our safety and the company I would be cleaning, if they’re shut down or very slow,, they’re not going to expect us to come in at all,” Fortriede said.

If she didn’t have to work, Fortriede laughed. “I’d sit on my couch with my dog and binge watch whatever I needed to watch,” she said.

Snow started coming down near Huntertown at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, changing to rain, then to slushy snow that made driving slippery.

Carrie Harrigan was making a coffee run on Dupont Road, getting prepared for an e-learning day with her children. Her office was closed for the day, Harrigan said.

“We’re off school and we had e-learning and we’re just going to enjoy our time off,” Harrigan said, getting away from the elements in her car.

“We’re having hot cocoa, and coffee and stay bundled up,” Harrigan said.

Kelly Nunemaker did major shopping Wednesday just before the snow was expected.

Tossing numerous grocery bags into the back of her vehicle, Kelly Nunemaker was prepared for the day off, but worried about others.

“I’m grabbing a few groceries for my kids at home. I have older children at home. And then I’m back to work tomorrow,” Nunemaker said.

The prospect of so much snow was daunting.

“I am worried about it because I am a nervous driver, but besides that, I’m worried for the safety of other people,” Nunemaker said.

“I think everybody has taken great preparations and I’ve heard the city is really prepared. I know stores are prepared. I think everybody has a good plan. We had enough notice,” Nunemaker said.