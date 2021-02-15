With extended plowing expected, Mayor Henry encourages employees to work from home if possible

According to the City of Fort Wayne, the street department spent Sunday night and Monday morning preparing for the weather system predicted to bring a large amount of snow to the area this afternoon, overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Sunday, crews pretreated all main arteries with a de-icing brine substance to reduce the ice formations that can make streets slick during winter events and began plowing roads overnight.

Crews are prepared to plow around the clock throughout the snow event. Mayor Tom Henry encourages employers to let their employees work from home if possible because of the large amount of snow and drifting expected. Having less vehicles on the streets will maximize clearing efforts.

It usually takes 10-12 hours AFTER the snow stops falling to plow and salt priority one and two streets. Residential streets generally take 48 hours to plow if crews don’t have to move back to priority one or two streets to clear them again.

The Street Department is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and roads and has 18 snow routes. More information about Street Department efforts can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.