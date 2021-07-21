With dated stats, study ranks IPFW as Indiana’s safest campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana’s safest college campus is … IPFW?

The Fort Wayne university now named Purdue Fort Wayne has been ranked by Your Local Security as the safest college in Indiana. The home safety and security provider affiliated with ADT used data from 2017-2019 “collected from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security and the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report” to rank schools for the study.

The data found IPFW was Indiana’s safest campus. IPFW officially became Purdue Fort Wayne in July 2018.

The university’s crime data was not shared.

WANE 15 has reached out to Purdue Fort Wayne for a statement.

Overall, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City was the safety campus in the country, just ahead of Touro College, Pace University, CUNY Hunter College, Columbia University and New York University. All of the top 6 safest schools are in New York City.

Your Local Security studied data on schools with at least 5,000 students that offer 2- or 4-year degrees. Here’s the methodology behind the study:

Out of the 1,000 colleges that met the criteria, we focused on the 395 schools that submitted crime information to the FBI. We then evaluated safety results based on the following factors to find the school’s overall crime rate.

For each crime factor, the rate reported has been compared against the population per 10,000 people within the city limits. The lower the rate, the lower the number of crimes reported in that category:

Violent crimes per 10,000 people

Property crimes per 10,000 people

Hate + Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) per 10,000 people

For more on the study, click here.