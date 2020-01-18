Winterval set to make its return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you can’t have fun outside. There will be plenty to see and do throughout downtown Saturday, January 25th for Winterval.

Winterval is put on by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreations. The event features dozens of activities throughout downtown.

Some of the activities include ice carvings, ice skating, games, and more. New this year is a farm hand competition, presented by Salomon Farms and Hop River Brewing Company. That event starts at 4 p.m.

For more information on Winterval, click here.