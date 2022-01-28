Winterval is back to get you in the winter spirit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Winterval is back for its 11th year this weekend.

If you’re a fan of ice skating or ice carving, this weekend will be the perfect time for you to enjoy those activities.

Events will be happening all weekend, including hiking, biking, and events at Science Central.

The Community Center will also be hosting some events this weekend. Downtown will be a popular place as well. There you will be able to ice skate, see a dog sled at Promenade Park, and make crafts for children at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library.

A fan favorite is also making its return. The live ice sculpting will be happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at four different locations. You can also see pre-sculpted ice carvings at seven different locations, including the Community Center, Promenade Park, and Headwaters Park.

Winterval starts Saturday at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the website.