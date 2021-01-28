Winterval, Fort Wayne’s winter celebration, set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ready to celebrate winter?

The 10th annual Winterval will be held Saturday throughout downtown Fort Wayne.

Among the all-ages activities:

Winter hikes at Lindenwood Nature Preserve

skating at Headwaters Park

Dog fashion show at Promenade Park

Ice carvers will also carve from solid blocks of ice at the Botanical Conservatory, the downtown Allen County Public Library and Science Central. A live ice carving is set for 2 p.m. at the Community Center, as well.

For more information on Winterval 2021, visit FortWayneParks.org.