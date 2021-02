LaOTTO, Ind. (WANE) — RBT An Answer to Cancer teamed up with Country Heritage Winery to help raise funds for a cure for blood cancer.

Their Uncork for a Cure event aimed to collect $25,000 in research funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There was live music featuring Missy Burgess, raffles, and more. Organizer Ryan DePew said the work done by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is important because blood cancer is a disease that affects a wide range of people.