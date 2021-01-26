Winter weather travel advisories in effect across northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Winter weather Travel Advisories have been issued for Allen, Jay and Kosciusko County, while Wabash County is under a winter weather Travel Watch.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory. It means that “routine or travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.”

A travel watch means that “conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.” During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

