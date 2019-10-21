Winter Jam 2020 returns to Memorial Coliseum in February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Christian music’s premiere multi-artist annual event is returning to Fort Wayne.

The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular is scheduled to visit the Memorial Coliseum on February 20, 2020. The tour is a ticketless event, requiring a $15 donation at the door. Jam Nation Memberships are available for purchase in advance and allow a person to enter the venue early for better seats and other benefits.

The tour will be headlined by Grammy-nominated Crowder, a regular guest at the Grand Ole Opr, and author Louie Giglio, the founder of the Passion movement.

Winter Jam 2020’s lineup also showcases Reach Records hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429; Grammy-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Austin French; Grammy-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts, NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black. Additionally, the PreJam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.  

For further information, visit jamtour.com or turningpointpr.com.

