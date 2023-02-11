FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right in our own backyard is a place to experience and learn about nature up close. And next week, LC Nature Park is adding a little fun to that experience.

LC Nature Park will be hosting Snowy Sundaes. The event features hiking, bonfires, cocoa, and, of course, sundaes. You can learn more about the event and LC Nature Park in the interview above.

Snowy Sundaes is on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. It costs $10 and space is limited. You can register by clicking here.