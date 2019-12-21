Winter exhibits at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From now until January 5th, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is decked out for the holidays. The conservatory features a number of events and exhibits.

One of the featured exhibits is “Christmas Connections.” The Conservatory says the exhibit allows visitors to make important connections during this busy time of year. The exhibit celebrates one of its newest editions, the Botanical Connector.

“Christmas Connections” also features poinsettias, light displays, and family photos from different eras. For the kids, they can even send a letter off to Santa.

Also happening through the 5th is the Garden in Lights. The Conservatory is decorated in the gardens, indoors and outside for the holidays. A backdrop is available for the perfect photo op!

