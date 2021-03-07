‘Winter Bridal Spectacular and Beyond’ to be held at Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host the ‘Winter Bridal Spectacular and Beyond’ on Sunday.

“Oh my gosh, this show is so fun,” said Tracy Sweeney, the show’s executive director. “It’s a lot of fun for the brides to think about that big day because it might have been taken away from them last year and they might be replanning.”

The Bridal Spectacular and Beyond will run from noon to 4 p.m. The show will feature over 75 vendors including DJ’s, formal wear designers, venue options, hair and make-up, photographers, florists, invitation designers, photo booths, travel agents, cakes, and caterers.

Sweeney said brides will receive a $200 gift card and a bag as soon as they walk in the door. There will also be door prizes raffled off.

“Bring mom, bring your bridesmaids, bring your flower girl, your ring bearer, bring the groom,” said Sweeney. “And when the brides come in we will going to just shower them with gifts and they’re just going to have a great day.”

According to Sweeney, about 400 brides have already preregistered for the show. Because of the pandemic, all vendors and attendees are asked to wear face masks. The vendors will be spaced out to allow for social distancing as well.

Tickets costs $10 at the door. Children 12 and under can enter for free.

