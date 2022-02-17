WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) Investigators are trying to determine what caused a crash early Thursday morning that took the life of a Winona Lake man.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, the crash took place just after 4 a.m. on Kings Highway. Michael John Peterson, 64, was heading north when he drove off the east side of the road and hit two large landscaping rocks. The collision caused the Camry to veer back onto the road where it rolled over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.